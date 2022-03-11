Uncategorized
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes its African premiere
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 11/07/22

The film opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Black Panther” remains the No. 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa so it’s no surprise the stars descended in Nigeria to promote the latest installment of the superhero saga.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” recently premiered at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos with director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía all walking the black carpet alongside local musicians featured in the film.

Radio and television on air personality, IK Osakioduwa and South Africa Radio and Television presenter, Anele Mdoda. Media hosted a press conference with Ryan Coogler, Christine Service (Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa), Moses Babatope (Deputy Managing Director for Filmhouse Group and Managing Director of FilmOne Entertainment) and  Chioma Ude, Founder of AFRIFF.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death and band together with War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).

The film opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

(Photos by StillMoving.net for Disney)

