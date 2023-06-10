Black pilots, scientists, and engineers explored in ‘The Space Race’

“My hope was just getting into space in any kind of way,” shares Ed Dwight.

There are many heroes to celebrate in this film that weaves together the stories of Black astronauts seeking to break the bonds of social injustice to reach for the stars.

In “The Space Race,” directors Lisa Cortés and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza profile the pioneering Black pilots, Guion Bluford, Ed Dwight and Charles Bolden, scientists, and engineers who joined NASA to serve their country in space, even as their country failed to achieve equality for them back on Earth.

From 1963, when the assassination of JFK thwarted Captain Ed Dwight’s quest to reach the moon, to 2020, when the echoes of the civil unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd reached the International Space Station, the story of African Americans at NASA is a tale of world events colliding with the aspirations of uncommon men.

“The Space Race” will air during Black History Month February 2024 on National Geographic Channel and Disney+

Click here to watch the trailer