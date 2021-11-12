Uncategorized
Black Uhuru Founder Garth Dennis Dies at 72
Garth Dennis – December 2, 1949 – December 9, 2021

Garth Dennis, a founding member of Black Uhuru who also was a member of the Wailing Souls for a decade, has died.

Born Rudolph Dennis on December 2, 1949. He came from a musical family. His older sister, Joanne had a hit in Jamaica with Reuben Anderson, under the name, Andy & Joey with “You’re Wondering Now,” in the mid-1960s.

In 1972, Dennis formed Black Uhuru with Euvin Spencer (known as Don Carlos) and Derrick “Duckie” Simpson. After a few recordings failed to have a commercial impact, the band broke up, only to be reformed by Simpson a few years later.
As a solo artist, Dennis is perhaps best known for “Slow Coach,” which remains a popular roots tune.

In the mid-1970s, Dennis replaced Joe Higgs as a member of The Wailing Souls. Backed by the Channel One Studios house band, The Revolutionaries, Black Uhuru had a string of popular reggae tunes including “Joy Within Your Heart,” “Very Well,” and “War.”

By the early 1990s, Dennis was back with Black Uhuru and worked on Now, their Grammy-winning album.

Dennis died on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was 72 years old.

Black Uhuru was the first reggae band to win a Grammy award in 1985. In 1992 the Grammy changed the category to ‘Best Reggae Album.’

