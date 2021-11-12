Black Uhuru Founder Garth Dennis Dies at 72

By the early 1990s, Dennis was back with Black Uhuru and worked on Now, their Grammy-winning album.

Garth Dennis, a founding member of Black Uhuru who also was a member of the Wailing Souls for a decade, has died.

Born Rudolph Dennis on December 2, 1949. He came from a musical family. His older sister, Joanne had a hit in Jamaica with Reuben Anderson, under the name, Andy & Joey with “You’re Wondering Now,” in the mid-1960s.

In 1972, Dennis formed Black Uhuru with Euvin Spencer (known as Don Carlos) and Derrick “Duckie” Simpson. After a few recordings failed to have a commercial impact, the band broke up, only to be reformed by Simpson a few years later.

As a solo artist, Dennis is perhaps best known for “Slow Coach,” which remains a popular roots tune.

In the mid-1970s, Dennis replaced Joe Higgs as a member of The Wailing Souls. Backed by the Channel One Studios house band, The Revolutionaries, Black Uhuru had a string of popular reggae tunes including “Joy Within Your Heart,” “Very Well,” and “War.”

Dennis died on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was 72 years old.

Black Uhuru was the first reggae band to win a Grammy award in 1985. In 1992 the Grammy changed the category to ‘Best Reggae Album.’