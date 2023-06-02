Sports
Black women are making history at Super Bowl LVII
Staff writer, Sports, 02/06/23

They are making barriers in an already historic Super Bowl matchup where two Black quarterbacks — Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes — will face off for the first time ever.

According to CBS News, Autumn Lockwood, an assistant sports performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, will take the field as the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl when her team faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (February 12).

Lockwood, a graduate of the University of Arizona and a former soccer player, broke into the industry as a sports information director and Olympic strength and conditioning intern at her alma mater. Lockwood went on to work with the University of Houston as a sports performance coordinator in 2021.

She continued her line of work as a strength and conditioning assistant at East Tennessee State, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, and with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Eagles in August of 2022.

Now, Lockwood will join the ranks of just three other women who have coached in a Super Bowl.

She will break barriers in an already historic Super Bowl matchup where two Black quarterbacks — Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes — will face off for the first time ever. Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, is also set to make history as the first Black woman to represent a player in the Super Bowl.

Pictured / Autumn Lockwood  / Linkedin

