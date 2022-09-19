Black Women Reign at Box Office

As Hollywood struggles to attract audiences back into the theater post-pandemic, an interesting trend has emerged. For three out of the last four weekends, the number one film at the domestic box office has starred a woman of African-American or Caribbean descent.

This past weekend, the number one film at the box office was “The Woman King” (TriStar), which exceeded studio estimates by taking in $19.1 million at the box office. This is significant for several reasons. First, this is the first nonqualified hit for Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis as the lead without the support of a male star. In “Fences” (2016), the film that earned Davis an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, grossed over $57 million domestically, but was aided considerably at the box office due to Denzel Washington as both director and star. Secondly, “The Woman King” is only the second film directed by a Black woman (Gina Prince-Bythewood) to top the box office over the weekend. Lastly, it follows “The Invitation,” and last weekend’s number one, “Barbarian” (20th Century) to top the charts starring a woman of African-American or Caribbean descent.

In addition to Davis, “The Woman King” features an international cast including Lashana Lynch, a Brit of Jamaican descent, Sheila Atim from Uganda, and Thuso Mbedu, a South African of Zulu, Sotho, and Xhosa ancestry. Lynch is perhaps best known for her appearance in the James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” Mbedu and Atim appeared in the Amazon limited series, “The Underground Railroad.”

“Barbarian,” a horror film, stars Georgina Campbell, a Brit of English and Jamaican heritage. Campbell was recently seen in Apple TV+’s thriller series, “Suspicion.”

Three weeks ago, topping the box office charts was another horror film, “The Invitation” (Sony). That film stars Nathalie Emmanuel, a Brit of English, Saint Lucian, and Dominican heritage. She is perhaps best known for her roles the HBO fantasy series, “Game of Thrones”, and her appearances as Ramsey, a computer hacker in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.