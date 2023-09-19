Bob Gazzale: “Tyler Perry is a creative force of nature”

The Amazon Studios and Bekele Films documentary is being described a tender, intimate portrait of the writer, actor, filmmaker, studio head and media mogul, will screen on Friday, October 27 at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The title is a nod to his mother’s name, Willie Maxine Perry, who passed away in 2009.

Directed by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, it grants the audience access to the inner world of Tyler Perry, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top.

“Tyler Perry is a creative force of nature – a multi-hyphenate who forged his own path to seismic impact in the world of storytelling while also inspiring the next generation to follow in his footsteps,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “Maxine’s Baby is an epic celebration of a modern maverick, and it is AFI’s honor to shine a proper light upon Mr. Perry and the film at AFI FEST.”

The American Film Institute (AFI) is a nonprofit organization with a mandate to champion the moving image as an art form. Established in 1967, AFI launched the first comprehensive history of American film and sparked the movement for film preservation in the United States.