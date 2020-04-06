Uncategorized
Bobby Digital, Jamaica’s most influential producer dies
NY Times, 05/30/20

His credits include memorable recordings by Bounty Hunter, Buju Banton, Cocoa Tea, Capleton, Beenie Man and Chaka Demus, among a long list of Jamaican vocalists.

header-bobbyd-3-1150x584

Robert Dixon, who as Bobby Digital became one of Jamaica’s most influential producers, and whose production of the Shabba Ranks song “Dem Bow” became a cornerstone of reggaeton and 21st-century pop, died on May 21 in Kingston. He was 59.

His son Giark Dixon said the cause was kidney disease.

In the 1980s, Bobby Digital was at the forefront of dancehall’s transformation from rhythm tracks built primarily on live studio performances to computerized and electronic beats. In a prolific career that yielded more than 800 released songs, he recorded influential hits with the gritty-voiced dancehall toaster (rapper) Shabba Ranks, the spiritually charged singer Garnett Silk, the vocal harmony group Morgan Heritage and the socially conscious artist Sizzla.

His credits also include memorable recordings by Bounty Hunter, Buju Banton, Cocoa Tea, Capleton, Beenie Man and Chaka Demus, among a long list of Jamaican vocalists.

Bobby Digital — not to be confused with RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, who has also used that nickname — produced Shabba Ranks albums that won Grammy Awards in 1992 and 1993, “As Raw as Ever” and “X-Tra Naked.” And the terse, crisp beat of a 1990 Shabba Ranks song, “Dem Bow” — itself sampled from “Poco Man Jam,” a 1989 record by the Jamaican vocalist Gregory Peck, produced by Steely and Clevie — infiltrated pop worldwide after the Dominican production team Luny Tunes used it in early reggaeton hits. Bobby Digital’s productions have been sampled for hip-hop tracks by Jay-Z, Method Man and 50 Cent.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

A Census Optimist – More time will lead to more accurate count, says MALDEF President

Pilar Marrero, EMS, CaribPress, Census News, 06/04/20

Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung, and Tou Thao charged for roles in George Floyd’s death

Staff writer, Caribpress, 06/04/20

California’s Black Lawmakers Call for Converting Protest Momentum into Change

Ebone Monet | California Black Media, CaribPress, News, 06/03/20

Cathy Hughes: ‘It is our responsibility to ensure that our community have a voice.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 06/03/20

‘A single vaccine may not provide a permanent solution to global epidemic’ says Dr. Anthony Fauci

Staff writer, Caribpress, 06/03/20

“COVID-19 can’t stop love,” said Nicola Madden-Greig

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Travel, 06/01/20

‘Black lives do matter,’ says SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris

Staff writer, Caribpress, 06/01/20

Bobby Digital, Jamaica’s most influential producer dies

NY Times, 05/30/20

Minnesota Governor signs executive order to activate the National Guard

Lyndon Johnson, CaribPress, News, 05/28/20

California After COVID – Recovery is Not Good Enough

Senator Steven Bradford, CalMatters and CBM, CaribPress, Op-ed, 05/28/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in