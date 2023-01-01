Boris Kodjoe, Jurnee Smollett, Loni Love attend premiere of ‘The 1619 Project’

The series which examines how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life is now streaming On Hulu.

On Thursday, January 26, Onyx Collective hosted the red carpet premiere for the six-part docuseries, “The 1619 Project” at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Attendees included Angela Rye, Van Jones, Joy-Ann Reid, Herbie Hancock, Boris Kodjoe, Jurnee Smollett, Boris Kodjoe, Loni Love, Nina Parker, President of Onyx Collective and Freeform Tara Duncan, and Joe Earley, President, Hulu.

“The 1619 Project” is a six-part docuseries that examines how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life and is created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine.

Executive Producer/Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones, Executive Producer Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer/Director Roger Ross Williams and Executive Producer/Showrunner Shoshana Guy were also in attendance.

The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes – Democracy, Race, Music, Capitalism, Fear and Justice – are adapted from essays from the recently published book, “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

Click here to watch the trailer

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta / The Walt Disney Company