Boyz II Men to guest star on ‘Black-ish’

Additional details and an airdate for Boyz II Men’s guest appearance will be announced soon.

Boyz II Men whose hits include “End of the Road,” “A Song for Mama,” and “I’ll Make Love to You” will guest star on the hit comedy drama “Black-ish.”

The award winning series which follows an upper middle class African-American family led by Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) hits on current issues and moral dilemmas.

It airs on ABC and Boyz II Men will guest star as themselves in an upcoming season 7 episode.

Last year, “Black-ish” topped all television winners for the second year in a row at the Image Awards, with six awards, including Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anderson, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee Ellis Ross, and Outstanding Comedy Series.