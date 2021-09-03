Listening Room
Boyz II Men to guest star on ‘Black-ish’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Televison, 03/11/21

Additional details and an airdate for Boyz II Men’s guest appearance will be announced soon.

158682_0664B[1][1]

Boyz II Men whose hits include “End of the Road,” “A Song for Mama,” and “I’ll Make Love to You” will guest star on the hit comedy drama “Black-ish.”

The award winning series which follows an upper middle class African-American family led by Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) hits on current issues and moral dilemmas.

It airs on ABC and Boyz II Men will guest star as themselves in an upcoming season 7 episode.

Last year, “Black-ish” topped all television winners for the second year in a row at the Image Awards, with six awards, including Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anderson, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee Ellis Ross, and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Categories: Listening Room

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Academy Award-winning director Matthew A. Cherry to direct new drama for OWN

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/11/21

Boyz II Men to guest star on ‘Black-ish’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Televison, 03/11/21

Eddie Murphy to receive the NAACP’s Hall of Fame Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, Entertainment, 03/11/21

Queen Latifah drama renewed for second season

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/11/21

Police unresponsive, say Asian American victims of hate crimes

Sunita Sohrabji, EMS, CaribPress, Immigrant Rights, Politics, 03/10/21

Daniel Kaluuya Receives a Best Actor Nod

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/09/21

CDC issues new guidelines for vaccinated people

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 03/09/21

City of Los Angeles has seen a more recent doubling in hate crimes

City News Service, Inc., Community, 03/08/21

‘Palace must feel ashamed,’ says British talk show host Sharon Osbourne

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 03/08/21

Brown Sugar celebrates Women’s History Month

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/08/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in