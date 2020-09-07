Photo Galleries
Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray Debut New CBD Product
Photo Credit: DeMorris Marable, Caribpress, Event, 07/09/20

The event took place at Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey’s Wine Cellar.

unoia_press-5

Power couple and entrepreneurs Danielle Gray and Brandé Elise (pictured above) recently welcomed media and VIP guests to UNOIA for a product review of their Lifestyle and CBD line.

The event took place at Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey’s Wine Cellar and guests received UNOIA gift bags and masks and were able to sample UNOIA products.

Brandé & Dani showcased their line of CBD products including: CBD Honey & Agave, CBD Oil Drops, CBD Muscle Relief, Soothing CBD Salve, & CBD Pet Tincture’s & Treats.

“I’m really excited that you all get to witness this relaunch and see how far this brand has come. Not only are we creating healers in this world, with our certified beautiful thinkers, but we are sharing another natural way to cope.  We are inspiring people to sit with themselves, accept themselves and love themselves. We have meditations and digital journals as resources on our website because we really care about the long term health of our customers,” says Brandé Elise.

Check out pictures from the event below:

 

 

