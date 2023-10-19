Brandy releases a Christmas Album

R&B icon Brandy will release her first holiday album, Christmas with Brand on November 10.

Known for hits that include the Grammy-winning song “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy will be showing off her Christmas and also stars in the Netflix original film “Best Christmas Ever” which releases November 16.

With songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls,” Brandy explores the festive season from all angles and uses her unique voice to bring a selection of festive classics to life.