Music
Brandy releases a Christmas Album
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 10/23/23

Brandy uses her unique voice to bring a selection of festive classics to life.

Brandy

R&B icon Brandy will release her first holiday album, Christmas with Brand on November 10.

Known for hits that include the Grammy-winning song “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy will be showing off her Christmas and also stars in the Netflix original film “Best Christmas Ever” which releases November 16.

With songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls,” Brandy explores the festive season from all angles and uses her unique voice to bring a selection of festive classics to life.

Categories: Music

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

President Joe Biden orders all American flags to be flown at half-staff for five days

Staff writer, Community, politics, 10/26/23

Remebering Roundtree, a trailblazing Black actor

Staff writer, Caribpress, Obituary, 10/25/23

Carnival ruled negligent over cruise where 662 passengers got COVID-19 early in pandemic

By ROD MCGUIRK Associated Press, Travel, 10/25/23

Brandy releases a Christmas Album

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 10/23/23

More than 2,800 stores are closing across the US in 2023

Businessinsider, Community, 10/23/23

United Auto Workers union expand strike

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 10/23/23

A Hundred Days and Counting

By Andrew Dalton, Associated Press, Entertainment, 10/23/23

Tessa Thompson joins Sundance Institute Board

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/20/23

12th Annual Key West Film Festival spotlights “American Symphony”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/19/23

Frankie Beverly and Maze announce a “I Wanna Thank You” Tour

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Music, 10/19/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in