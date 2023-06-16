Bravo and Netflix Networks win Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists.

Bravo and Netflix were the biggest winners of awards at the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” and “Top Chef” tied with two awards each. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” took home the award for Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, while “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” was awarded Best Structured Series, and “Top Chef” won Best Culinary Show. The three shows also all won in the Best Show Host category, as RuPaul and Padma Lakshmi tied for that award.

Eugene Levy of “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” won the Star of the Year category, while Lisa Vanderpump was honored with the Impact Award this year.

A special program showcasing the winners, “2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards – A Salute to the Winners” will be hosted by Sam Rubin and Megan Henderson. The special will premiere on KTLA+ and KTLA.com on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 PM PT, with repeat airings over the weekend. “2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards – A Salute to the Winners” will also be available to stream on the Critics Choice YouTube channel.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.