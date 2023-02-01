Uncategorized
Bravo to air series on R&B groups SWV & Xscape
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/26/23

The series will premiere Sunday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Sisters With Voices

Bravo is bringing together two of the best-selling girl groups of all time with a series to premiere next month on the Network.

R&B trio SWV (Sisters With Voices), featuring Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammy Awards. R&B quartet Xscape, featuring Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott, has sold more than 9 million records worldwide and notched six top-10 songs hitting the Billboard 100.

XscapeThis six-part limited series puts fans in a front-row seat and offers backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as the groups pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together.

Although both groups are undisputedly talented and the competition is friendly, the fan-fueled rivalry between the New York new jack swinging trio and the Atlanta hip-hop soul quartet has always been as legendary as the bands themselves. Now, as they come together for a one-night-only concert event.

The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups —such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott sisters’ dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between Xscape. From wars about set design and setlists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don’t hold back. Each episode will capture the highs and lows of their journey as they race against a ticking clock to create a career-reigniting concert.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

‘Harlem’ will receive the CCA’s Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE)

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/26/23

Rihanna to perform at the 95th Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/26/23

Bravo to air series on R&B groups SWV & Xscape

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/26/23

Raven-Symone, Byron Perkins, Judge Greg Mathis to be honored at the Annual Truth Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/24/23

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Anna Diop nominated for Critics Choice Super Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/23/23

Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe: ‘I am excited to be working with the Windrush Caribbean Film Festival’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/21/23

Southern California braces for blistering winds

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, weather, 02/21/23

Simu Liu will host the Oscar’s Technical Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/20/23

Tyler Perry Exhibit opens at The Tubman Museum

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 02/20/23

Friday Night Cali Vibes belongs to Steel Pulse

Love Zone | Chavah BenZion, CaribPress, Regge Musc, 02/18/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in