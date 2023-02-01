Bravo to air series on R&B groups SWV & Xscape

Bravo is bringing together two of the best-selling girl groups of all time with a series to premiere next month on the Network.

R&B trio SWV (Sisters With Voices), featuring Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammy Awards. R&B quartet Xscape, featuring Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott, has sold more than 9 million records worldwide and notched six top-10 songs hitting the Billboard 100.

This six-part limited series puts fans in a front-row seat and offers backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as the groups pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together.

Although both groups are undisputedly talented and the competition is friendly, the fan-fueled rivalry between the New York new jack swinging trio and the Atlanta hip-hop soul quartet has always been as legendary as the bands themselves. Now, as they come together for a one-night-only concert event.

The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups —such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott sisters’ dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between Xscape. From wars about set design and setlists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don’t hold back. Each episode will capture the highs and lows of their journey as they race against a ticking clock to create a career-reigniting concert.