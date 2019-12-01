Uncategorized
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to spend Christmas Day on Caribbean island
Staff writer, Caribpress, 12/24/19

Known for its white-sand beaches, the exclusive island in the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a favorite of the rich and famous with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger owning property on the island.

Prime Minister Boris JohnsonBoris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are to jet away to the Caribbean for a Christmas getaway.

The Times reports that the pair will be staying on the island of Mustique, just south of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The PM and his partner are expected to Christmas Day in Downing Street before leaving London.

They will be staying with the Von Bismark family – related to Otto Von Bismark, the first German Chancellor.

It comes less than two weeks after Mr Johnson won a landslide victory in the General Election.

It is also a favorite of the Royal Family, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there as well as Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a wedding present.

