Broadway theaters welcome back visitors

Broadway theaters are getting ready to reopen this fall.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead for theaters to begin rehearsing and said shows will be able to raise the curtain on September 14 with 100% capacity.

“Broadway is at the core of our New York identity, and a big part of our economy which employs countless performers and show creators, and beginning this September, the show will go on,” Cuomo said. “Visitors from all around the world have come to New York to experience the arts and culture and see iconic performances on Broadway, and sadly, the pandemic put this unique New York experience on pause. Thankfully, as we continue to monitor the data and reopen our economy, we are now on track to allow full capacity performances on Broadway to resume in September, bringing back this beloved world-famous attraction.”

According to NPR, Broadway shows bring an estimated 15 million people to New York and $2 billion in ticket sales every year. The industry employs 97,000 workers.

“We look forward to reopening at full capacity and are working to safely welcome audiences and employees back to Broadway theatres this fall. As always, we continue to work closely with our elected officials and will share more information as soon as plans become finalized,” the Broadway League said in a statement.

Theaters will still have to have plans in place to deal with any potential coronavirus outbreaks and will likely be expected to require all audience members to wear masks, enhance the air filtration and ventilation systems in theaters, and clean and disinfect the theaters after each show.