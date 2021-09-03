Brown Sugar celebrates Women’s History Month

Brown Sugar is celebrating Women’s History Month with a lineup of programming which highlights movies with a black female lead.

Among the highlights for March’s programming is Pam Grier ‘s film “The Arena,” the film “Cleopatra Jones” starring Tamara Dobson as an FBI agent, “TNT Jackson,” “Black Emanuelle” with Laura Gemser as a photojournalist exploring her sexual identity through torrid affairs, “Get Christy Love!” and many more.

New titles joining the Brown Sugar family this month include “Lara and the Beat” with Somekele Iyamah and Seryi Shay as the Giwa sisters fighting to save their father’s musical empire. There are also the classic karate hits “Black Shampoo “about a hairdresser whose extramarital affairs stray into dangerous territory, “The Return of Superfly” starring Nathan Purdee as an ex-priest who comes to New York to bust up the crack game, “The Fighting Black Kings” and the action crime comedy “Let’s Do It Again” directed by and starring Sidney Poitier.

