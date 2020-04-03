Uncategorized
Brown Sugar celebrates Women’s History Month
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/03/20

The streaming service is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1 and several Amazon Channels.

The Women of Brewster Place

Brown Sugar, the popular subscription streaming service from Bounce, will feature both a curated collection and popular returning titles in honor of Women’s History Month this March.

To celebrate, March’s curated collection will include the classic hit Foxy Brown starring Pam Grier, Frankie and Alice starring Halle Berry, the multi-generational coming of age story The Women of Brewster Place featuring Oprah Winfrey.

Fan favorites returning to Brown Sugar in March include the World War II film Sudie and Simpson starring Louis Gossett Jr., the martial arts comedy Bamboo Gods and Iron Men directed by Cesar Gallardo and a Fred “The Hammer” Williamson lineup including the classic crime story Black Caesar, its sequel Hell Up in Harlem and the popular drama The Hammer.

Pictured [“The Women of Brewster Place;” Credit: ABC Network]

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency in California

Staff writer, Health, politics, 03/04/20

Nia Long and Alfons Adetuyi team up for ‘Dreams of the Moon’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/04/20

Christopher Williams will be featured on TV One’s ‘Unsung’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, ENTERTAINMENT, 03/04/20

Orange County reports two possible Coronavirus cases

Staff writer, CNS, Health, community, 03/03/20

Brown Sugar celebrates Women’s History Month

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/03/20

‘Blue Story’ sends a stark message on gang life

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film interview, 03/03/20

Doo-Wop is explored in new film ‘Streetlight Harmonies’

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 03/03/20

Jackson, Mackie and Long attend premiere for ‘The Banker’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/03/20

VP Records Celebrates Reggae Month in Jamaica

Staff writer, 03/03/20

Nigeria’s richest man donates N200m to fight Coronavirus

Staff writer, APO, Health, 03/03/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in