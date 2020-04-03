Brown Sugar celebrates Women’s History Month

The streaming service is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1 and several Amazon Channels.

Brown Sugar, the popular subscription streaming service from Bounce, will feature both a curated collection and popular returning titles in honor of Women’s History Month this March.

To celebrate, March’s curated collection will include the classic hit Foxy Brown starring Pam Grier, Frankie and Alice starring Halle Berry, the multi-generational coming of age story The Women of Brewster Place featuring Oprah Winfrey.

Fan favorites returning to Brown Sugar in March include the World War II film Sudie and Simpson starring Louis Gossett Jr., the martial arts comedy Bamboo Gods and Iron Men directed by Cesar Gallardo and a Fred “The Hammer” Williamson lineup including the classic crime story Black Caesar, its sequel Hell Up in Harlem and the popular drama The Hammer.

Pictured [“The Women of Brewster Place;” Credit: ABC Network]