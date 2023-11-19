Burna Boy dedicates his award to Africa

Burna Boy received the top Afrobeats artist award at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards which was held on November 19 and aired live on Billboard’s website.

“This is dedicated to Africa and every artist coming out of Africa,” said Burna Boy in a video recording. “This is for you and yeah, man, the future’s bright. You guys are gonna see the vision. This is just the tip of the iceberg but you’re gonna see the whole vision soon.”

The BBMAs kicked off announcing winners of select categories that included CeCe Winans who won for Top Gospel Song, Latto for Top Global K-Pop Song and Nicki Minaj for Top Rap Female Artist.

Taylor Swift took home the coveted Top Artist award and a total of 10 trophies-bringing her career total to 39 wins. She now ties Drake as the most decorated BBMA winner of all time.

It was also a big night for Drake with 5 wins, Bad Bunny,Beyoncé with 3 wins.

In addition to performing, the Queen of Christmas and music icon Mariah Carey was honored with the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for the chart-topping holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

(Credit: Billboard Music Awards)