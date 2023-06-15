Jamaican singer, musician Busta Rhymes who is one of the best and most prolific rappers of the 1990s, will receive an Icon Award.

A trailblazer and visionary within the hip-hop community, he will receive the honor at the 7th Annual Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch, which will take place on Saturday, June 24, at 11 am PST at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.

Reported by The Hollywood Reporter , the Awards Brunch will unite industry icons, influencers to pay tribute to individuals who have left an indelible mark on Black culture and hip-hop across diverse sectors, ranging from tech, business, sports, fashion, and music. “This year’s Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch holds an unparalleled significance as we celebrate the golden 50th anniversary of hip-hop,” stated Joi Brown, Founder, and CEO of Culture Creators. “We are thrilled to honor exceptional individuals who have profoundly impacted Black culture and hip-hop while also showcasing the enduring power of this global cultural phenomenon. It’s a celebration of our triumphs and a testament to the limitless potential of Black culture.” The event will also pay tribute to Chloe x Halle, who will receive the Innovators of the Year Award. Additional honorees include Troy Carter in technology, Karl Kani in fashion, Candace Rodney in business, Flau’jae Johnson in Sports, Laurieann Gibson in art/dance, Chris Robinson in video/film, and Stephen Hill in television. Previous Icon Award recipients include Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons, Sylvia Rhone, Byron Allen, Swizz Beatz, and L.A. Reid. Innovator of the Year honorees have included Jesse Collins, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Liles, Marsai Martin, Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, and Robin Thede. Categories: Uncategorized Tags: 7th Annual Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch, Busta Rhymes, Icon Award

