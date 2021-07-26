The policy comes in response to rising COVID-19 infection numbers and hospitalizations statewide. According to state officials, there were nearly 3,000 people hospitalized due to COVID as of Monday, up from about 900 on May 15. The average daily rate of new cases is now at 9.6 per 100,000 people, up from 1.9 per 100,000 on May 15.

State officials noted that the daily infection rate among unvaccinated residents is believed to be more than 14 per 100,000, compared to about 2 per 100,000 among the vaccinated population. That equates to unvaccinated residents being infected at roughly seven times the rate of vaccinated people.

In announcing the policy, state officials urged private employers in California to consider implementing similar systems of verifying vaccination and requiring testing for unvaccinated workers. Current workplace rules in the state only require employers to verify workers’ vaccination status if they want to remove face masks in indoor workplaces. Unvaccinated workers must wear masks indoors.

State officials said private employers have the legal authority, if they choose, to require workers to be vaccinated.

Newsom said he hopes the state’s policy will encourage other businesses “across the spectrum” to take similar steps.

He noted that the state has seen an uptick in the number of people getting vaccinated in recent weeks. State officials said there was a 16% increase last week in the number of people getting their first dose of the vaccine, compared to the previous week.

But Newsom also had strong words for “the right-wing echo chamber” that he said has politicized the virus and spread misinformation about the vaccines, contributing to hesitancy among many people.

“We are exhausted, respectfully, exhausted by the ideological prison that too many Americans are living under,” Newsom said. “We’re exhausted by the Ron Johnsons and the Tucker Carlsons, we’re exhausted by the Marjorie Taylor-Greens, we’re exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber that has been perpetuating misinformation around the vaccine and its efficacy and safety. We’re exhausted by the politicization of this pandemic and that includes mask-wearing, which has been equated to the Holocaust. It’s disgraceful. It’s unconscionable. And it needs to be called out.

“… It’s a choice to live with this virus, and with all due respect, you don’t have a choice to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else’s lives at risk. That’s the equivalent of this moment with the deadliness and efficiency of the Delta virus. You’re putting other people’s – innocent people’s — lives at risk. You’re putting businesses at risk. You’re putting at risk the ability to educate our kids by getting them back in person full-time for in person instruction.

“… Your choice not to get vaccinated and to listen to these pundits who are profiteering off misinformation, intentionally misinforming you, comes at a real societal cost.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.