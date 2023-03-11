California claims top spot as the US state with the most Christmas films

California has claimed the top spot as the US state with the most Christmas films filmed in the State.

From the iconic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “The Polar Express,” “The Holiday” and “Bad Santa,” a total of 29 Christmas films out of the 80 most-loved festive films in the US were filmed here and it’s no surprise given its range of diverse locations, leading film production facilities and mild weather which is favored by film crew.

Out of the 22 of 29 locations in California we were able to link to these specific films, 9 took place in Pasadena while 6 had their primary filming in Los Angeles. The highest grossing film is notably “The Grinch,” which is known for its significant box office success, earning over $345 million worldwide. “The Polar Express” ranked 2nd with an approximate box office gross of $310 million.

Utah, New York, Connecticut follow with Illinois landing in 5th place as the home to an additional 4 Christmas films within the area that include “Home Alone,” “The Santa Clause.” Fred Claus (2007) and Christmas with the Kranks (2004) were each filmed here, many of which took advantage of the contrasting suburban and city settings and historic architecture.