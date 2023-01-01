Californians now permitted to jaywalk

Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it’s safe.

Californians will now be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine.

It will prohibit police from writing jaywalking tickets, unless people are caught trying to cross the street in clearly dangerous traffic conditions.

On Sept. 30, Gov. Newsom signed a bill allowing Californians to legally cross the street outside of designated intersections and crosswalks without being ticketed for jaywalking unless a reasonably careful person realizes there’s an immediate danger of colliding with a moving vehicle. So, if you can safely cross in the middle of the road and no vehicles are coming that could hit you, jaywalking is legal as of New Year’s Day.

Greg Matthews, a detective with the Riverside Police Department Traffic Unit, told The Mercury News this new law doesn’t change the responsibility of drivers and pedestrians in the roadway. Vehicle Code section 21954(a) states that, “Every pedestrian… shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon a roadway so near as to constitute an immediate hazard.” In other words, Matthews said, “The law recognizes that a driver can’t stop a 5,000 pound vehicle if a pedestrian suddenly steps out in front of them when they’re only a short distance away – the laws of California acknowledge the laws of physics.” On the other hand, 21954(b) states the code, “Shall not relieve the driver of a vehicle from the duty to exercise due care of the safety of any pedestrian upon a roadway.”

Matthews said drivers have a responsibility to avoid colliding with all pedestrians regardless of where they choose to cross, just as pedestrians have the responsibility to not place themselves in danger.