Uncategorized
Canadian Prime Minister launches Black Entrepreneurship Program
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Politics, 09/13/20

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the country’s first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a town hall meetingOn Wednesday (Sept. 9), the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau unveiled a new national program that will foster private and public funding for Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses in Canada. During a press conference, Trudeau called the new Black Entrepreneurship Program a step toward addressing systemic racism in the country.

“The pandemic has shone a light on the inequalities that disproportionately hurt Black Canadians and has underscored the need to restart our economy in a way that allows all Canadians an equal chance to succeed,” Trudeau told reporters. “That is why today – thanks in part to the leadership, advocacy and expertise of Black business owners and Black-led organizations – we are announcing Canada’s first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program. As we move forward, this program will help support Black entrepreneurs and create new opportunities for Black-owned businesses, so they are well-positioned for our economic recovery,” he added.

According to an official press release, the government will invest $93 million over the next four years into the program and partner with Canadian financial institutions for a total funding of nearly $221 million. The funds will be split into three initiatives: a National Ecosystem Fund, a Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund and a Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub. These initiatives will provide resources and entrepreneur access to funding and capital, financial planning services and sizable business loans. Additionally, the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub — formed by Black business and organization leaders — will collect data to identify Black entrepreneurs’ barriers to success for future program insight.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

California State Bar Shaken by Personnel Issues Involving Two Black Women

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 09/14/20

Canadian Prime Minister launches Black Entrepreneurship Program

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Politics, 09/13/20

Reggae Pioneer Toots Hibbert Dies at Age 77

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, Music, 09/12/20

Deadline Approaches for Registration of U.S. Citizens Wanting to Vote from Abroad

Sunita Sohrabji EMS Contributing Editor, CaribPress, 09/11/20

LA Residents Can Help Redraw Districts to Ensure True Representation

Julian Do, EMS, CaribPress, 09/10/20

Los Angeles County cancels Halloween activities

Staff writer, Caribpress, 09/09/20

The California Towns Where Blacks Feared Sundown

Quinci LeGardye | CBM, CaribPress, Film, 09/05/20

Extreme heat expected during the Labor Day weekend

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 09/04/20

JLP Builds Solid Majority in General Election

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, Politics, 09/04/20

14 Million U.S. Children will go hungry this week

Sunita Sohrabji EMS, CaribPress, 09/03/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in