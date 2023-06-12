‘Candy Cane Lane’ a hit for Prime Video

Eddie Murphy’s first Christmas flick has brought in some festive cheer for the streaming service.

In its first three days of release last Friday, “Candy Cane Lane” was the #1 movie worldwide on Prime Video, also becoming the most-watched Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie debut ever in the U.S.

The holiday comedy, which stars Murphy as a father whose Christmas plans are foiled by a mischievous elf, is also among the top 10 worldwide film debuts ever on the service and according to titles tracked by Screen Engine/ASI.

“The sensational debut of Eddie Murphy’s first-ever Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, is a true demonstration of how joyful, family-oriented stories can touch the hearts of viewers around the world,” said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios.

With a runtime of 108 minutes, the PG Rated drama premieres globally on Prime Video December 1.