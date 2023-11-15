Uncategorized
Caribbean drama ‘Black Cake’ recognized by Critics Choice
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

The series, which airs on Hulu, will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment (SOFEE) in Entertainment.

Black cake

The somber and sweet drama, which delicately weaves a tale of deceit with decades of repressed resentments, has been honored by the Critics Choice Association (CCA).

Issued by the CCA Women’s Committee, the SOFEE recognizes outstanding new films and television series that spotlight the female experience and perspective.

Based on a novel by Charmaine Wilkerson, “Black Cake” is exceptionally well thought-out and unfolds with the fascination of eavesdropping as it follows two estranged siblings who learn about their late mother’s explosive and secret past.

The series, which airs on Hulu stars Mia Isaac, Ashley Thomas, Chipo Chung, Ahmed Elhaj and  Glynn Turman.

[“Black Cake” is a beautifully constructed sentimental series]

Established in 2019, the Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 580 media critics and entertainment journalists.

Caribbean drama 'Black Cake' recognized by Critics Choice

