Photo Galleries
Caribpress at the premiere of ‘Meet the Blacks 2′
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, premiere, 06/08/21

The film releases in theaters Friday.

Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval, Gary Owen​, Matt Barnes​, ​Danny Trejo​, Luenell Campbell​, T.I. and ​Too Short were just some of the celebrities who attended ​the “Meet the Blacks 2″ movie premiere in downtown Los Angeles last night.

The sequel to writer​/d​irector Deon Taylor​’s indie ​film, the event is the first film premiere to take place at LA’s Regal Cinema since the lockdown last year.

Calling it a labor of love, Taylor, who introduced the film, shared with audiences his arduous journey of getting the film made. “I am proof that God works. I was told ‘no’ so many times and so for me this night is special as I get to finally share the movie with you.” ​

​”The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” sees the return of comedy superstar Mike Epps who is forced to face off with ​a​ neighbor from hell ​after relocating his family from California to Georgia. ​

Lil Duval​, ​Alex Henderson, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb ​and ​Michael Blackson​ who starred in the first movie are back in this sequel and for Blackson​, who plays a Vampire Slayer, it was certainly worth the wait to see it on the big screen.

​”I​t’s been ​two​ years since we shot the movie ​and​ I am glad we waited till the pandemic was almost over so we could see it in theaters instead of giving it to a streaming service​,” he said. “Luckily, we did jokes that are still relevant today and they were not timely.​”​

Also starring Tyrin Turner​, Andrew Bachelor​ and Katt Williams as the new neighbor Dr. Mamuwalde​, ​The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,”​ releases in theaters June 11.

Check out pictures from the premiere below:

(Photos by Arnold Turner Eclipse Content/for Hidden Empire)

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

No Green Card for Immigrants

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 06/08/21

Cops arrest suspected gunman in a road-rage shooting

Staff writer, City News Service, Inc., Community, 06/08/21

Caribpress at the premiere of ‘Meet the Blacks 2′

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, premiere, 06/08/21

Kunle Afolayan: “Keep dreaming and dream big!”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 06/07/21

Delroy Lindo announced as juror at Tribeca Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 06/07/21

Apply to be an Education Activist Intern!

Public Announcement, CaribPress, 06/04/21

A Doctor’s Note on Vaccines

Dr. Eloisa Gonzalez, CaribPress, Los Angeles County Advertorial, 06/04/21

CA Reparations Task Force Elects Chair, Vice Chair at First Meeting

Bo Tefu | CBM, CaribPress, Reparations, 06/04/21

Studio releases trailer for ‘The Boss Baby 2′

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Movie, trailer, 06/02/21

Amazon announced that it will no longer test most job seekers for marijuana

Staff writer, Cariibpress, Community, 06/02/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in