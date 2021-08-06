The film releases in theaters Friday.
Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval, Gary Owen, Matt Barnes, Danny Trejo, Luenell Campbell, T.I. and Too Short were just some of the celebrities who attended the “Meet the Blacks 2″ movie premiere in downtown Los Angeles last night.
The sequel to writer/director Deon Taylor’s indie film, the event is the first film premiere to take place at LA’s Regal Cinema since the lockdown last year.
Calling it a labor of love, Taylor, who introduced the film, shared with audiences his arduous journey of getting the film made. “I am proof that God works. I was told ‘no’ so many times and so for me this night is special as I get to finally share the movie with you.”
”The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” sees the return of comedy superstar Mike Epps who is forced to face off with a neighbor from hell after relocating his family from California to Georgia.
Lil Duval, Alex Henderson, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb and Michael Blackson who starred in the first movie are back in this sequel and for Blackson, who plays a Vampire Slayer, it was certainly worth the wait to see it on the big screen.
”It’s been two years since we shot the movie and I am glad we waited till the pandemic was almost over so we could see it in theaters instead of giving it to a streaming service,” he said. “Luckily, we did jokes that are still relevant today and they were not timely.”
Also starring Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor and Katt Williams as the new neighbor Dr. Mamuwalde, “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” releases in theaters June 11.
Check out pictures from the premiere below:
(Photos by Arnold Turner Eclipse Content/for Hidden Empire)