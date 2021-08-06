Caribpress at the premiere of ‘Meet the Blacks 2′

Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval, Gary Owen​, Matt Barnes​, ​Danny Trejo​, Luenell Campbell​, T.I. and ​Too Short were just some of the celebrities who attended ​the “Meet the Blacks 2″ movie premiere in downtown Los Angeles last night.

The sequel to writer​/d​irector Deon Taylor​’s indie ​film, the event is the first film premiere to take place at LA’s Regal Cinema since the lockdown last year.

Calling it a labor of love, Taylor, who introduced the film, shared with audiences his arduous journey of getting the film made. “I am proof that God works. I was told ‘no’ so many times and so for me this night is special as I get to finally share the movie with you.” ​

​”The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” sees the return of comedy superstar Mike Epps who is forced to face off with ​a​ neighbor from hell ​after relocating his family from California to Georgia. ​

Lil Duval​, ​Alex Henderson, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb ​and ​Michael Blackson​ who starred in the first movie are back in this sequel and for Blackson​, who plays a Vampire Slayer, it was certainly worth the wait to see it on the big screen.

​”I​t’s been ​two​ years since we shot the movie ​and​ I am glad we waited till the pandemic was almost over so we could see it in theaters instead of giving it to a streaming service​,” he said. “Luckily, we did jokes that are still relevant today and they were not timely.​”​

Also starring Tyrin Turner​, Andrew Bachelor​ and Katt Williams as the new neighbor Dr. Mamuwalde​, ​“The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,”​ releases in theaters June 11.

Check out pictures from the premiere below:

(Photos by Arnold Turner Eclipse Content/for Hidden Empire)