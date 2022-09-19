Caribpress attends premiere for “Reasonable Doubt”

The legal drama centers on a Los Angeles based high-powered criminal defense attorney who is trying to keep her life together.

Loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley who has advised an impressive roster of clients including the Kardashian and Jenner families, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Tupac Shakur and Katt Williams, the show follows a high-powered criminal defense attorney from Los Angeles, Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, as she fiercely bucks the justice system through wild interpretations of the law and sometimes questionable ethics, all while trying to deal with a failing marriage and the pitfalls of motherhood.

Featuring an all-Black writing team with each episode directed by Black directors, the show’s title and each episode title is inspired by Jay-Z’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt” and his discography. The show also features contemporary and classic hip-hop, R&B, and neo-soul like Outkast, Nipsey Hussle, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu. The series’ music is composed by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (“Luke Cage”).

“Reasonable Doubt” features an all-Black writing team and each episode was directed by Black directors and premieres on Hulu Tues Sept. 27.

It stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Michael Ealy, TIm Jo, Angela Grovey and Sean Patrick Thomas, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta