Photo Galleries
Caribpress attends the premiere for Adam Sandler’s latest film
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/18/19

Check out images from the premiere of “Uncut Gems” below.

Cast members Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, NBA Champion Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd and celebrities Jemele Hill,  Megan Thee Stallion recently attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “Uncut Gems.”

The film follows an unscrupulous jeweler with a gambling habit who is always on the lookout for the next big score. Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie the crime thriller stars Adam Sandler as a charismatic New York City jeweler who makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, but he has to perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

The film releases in theaters Dec 25. Check out images from the premiere below:

