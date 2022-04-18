Photo Galleries
Caribpress attends the premiere of Marvel Studios ‘Moon Knight’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/18/22

The series streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 30.

Stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke along with cast members Antonia Salib, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, Sofia Danu, Karim El Hakim, Fernanda Andrade, Shaun Scott, Rey Lucas and Díana Bermudez, joined directors Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead for a walk down the red carpet at the special Launch Event for Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight.”

The series streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 30.

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Grant Curtis.

“Moon Knight” debuts exclusively on Disney+ March 30, 2022. Check out pictures from the event below:

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

