Caribpress attends the premiere of “The Call of the Wild”
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 02/16/20

The film opens in U.S. theaters on February 21.

Adapted from the novel by Jack London, it vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. He experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

As a live-action/animation hybrid, “The Call of the Wild” employs visual effects and animation technology in order to bring the animals in the film to life.

The film is directed by Chris Sanders and stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Michael Horse, Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell, Adam Fergus and Abraham Benrubi.

Check out the trailer below:

Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

