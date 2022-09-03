Photo Galleries
Caribpress covers the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, event, entertainment, 03/11/22

Check out the images from the event below.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema.

Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film. In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day.

In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

At this year’s annual festival Penelope Cruz received the Montecito Award. Cruz was recognized for her impressive career and performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s PARALLEL MOTHERS from Sony Pictures Classic. There were live conversations and tributes to Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch and Lin-Manuel Miranda and a tribute to Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, who received the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award and Kristen Stewart who received the American Riviera Award

Check out the images below:

 

