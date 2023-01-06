Uncategorized
CariJam Golf Classic Inaugural Tournament Attracts Supporters and Raises Funding
Meredith Chavah | L Johnson, Carib Press, Community News, 06/03/23

A local California golf tournament brings three long-time Caribbean non-profit organizations together for the first time for a fundraising event.

R to L: AOJAH president Joan Crawford, JAAC president Patrick Williams and Andre Dawson of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly. Photo by A. Ross

L to R: AOJAH president Joan Crawford, JAAC president Patrick Williams, Caribbean Cricket club president Dr. Roy Davidson and Andre Dawson of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly. Photo by A. Ross

The Los Angeles CariJam Golf Classic tournament was held on Memorial Day weekend at one of the top 25 golf courses in Southern California, the beautifully landscaped Valencia Country Club in the Santa Clarita Valley. Founded over 20 years ago under the name The Caribbean Golf tournament, this year’s event raised funding for three California-based non-profit organizations; the Jamaica Awareness Association of California (JAAC), the Caribbean Cricket Club, and the Alliance of Jamaican and American Humanitarians (AOJAH).

Organized through the combined efforts of the Jamaican consul, The Honorary Joy Stephenson-Laws serving as Tournament Chair, tournament co-chair Dr. Roy Davidson, JAAC president Patrick Williams, AOJAH president Joan Crawford and executive VP Maxwell Sinclair, and generously supported by Executive Sponsors -Monarch Yachts’ Denton Douglas and The Law Offices of SAC were recognized for their outstanding contributions. One of the tournament’s founders, Restauranteur Donald Coley, as well as former President/Director of the Caribbean Cricket Club Ray Dee, Honorary Consul General of Consulate of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Cadrin E. Gill, as well a few well-known Hollywood actors were among the honored guests.

AOJAH VP Maxwell Sinclair, Dr Roy Davidson, Hon. Consul Joy Stephenson-Laws and Donald Coley. Photo by L. Johnson

AOJAH VP Maxwell Sinclair, Dr. Roy Davidson, Hon. Consul Joy Stephenson-Laws and Donald Coley. Photo by L. Johnson

Following the tournament, competitors returned to the Country Club’s banquet hall to enjoy a meal and celebrate the winners! With entertainment provided by Island Passion Band, attendees participated in a raffle and an auction. A generous member of the local golf community and long-time sponsor, Andre Dawson of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills donated a 2023 Mercedes-Benz as the tournament’s grand prize.

Attendees also heard from co-chair Dr. Roy Davidson, who announced an exciting event taking place this year in Los Angeles -The Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition- showcasing new Jamaican musical talent and celebrating Jamaican Independence. For more information visit www.jiifsc.com

The event was a success for all involved, with many participants already looking forward to next year’s tournament.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

SAG-AFTRA members approve strike authorization

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 06/05/23

CariJam Golf Classic Inaugural Tournament Attracts Supporters and Raises Funding

Meredith Chavah | L Johnson, Carib Press, Community News, 06/03/23

A Reflection of the life of American Soul Music Diva, Tina Turner

Robert Wheaton, Carib Press, Entertainment News, 06/02/23

Trailer releases for Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/01/23

Los Angeles Gears Up for Extreme Heat

Mark Hedin | EMS, Carib Press, News, 06/01/23

Logo Celebrates Pride Month

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/01/23

Cannabis and Kids: California Assembly Advances Bill to Address Pediatric Poisonings

Antonio Ray Harvey| CBM, Carib Press, Cannabis News, Politics, 05/31/23

T-Boz and Chilli featured in new documentary

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/28/23

American Black Film Festival announces its 2023 Talks Series lineup

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/28/23

‘The Boogeyman’ premieres in Los Angeles

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/28/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in