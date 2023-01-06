CariJam Golf Classic Inaugural Tournament Attracts Supporters and Raises Funding

The Los Angeles CariJam Golf Classic tournament was held on Memorial Day weekend at one of the top 25 golf courses in Southern California, the beautifully landscaped Valencia Country Club in the Santa Clarita Valley. Founded over 20 years ago under the name The Caribbean Golf tournament, this year’s event raised funding for three California-based non-profit organizations; the Jamaica Awareness Association of California (JAAC), the Caribbean Cricket Club, and the Alliance of Jamaican and American Humanitarians (AOJAH).

Organized through the combined efforts of the Jamaican consul, The Honorary Joy Stephenson-Laws serving as Tournament Chair, tournament co-chair Dr. Roy Davidson, JAAC president Patrick Williams, AOJAH president Joan Crawford and executive VP Maxwell Sinclair, and generously supported by Executive Sponsors -Monarch Yachts’ Denton Douglas and The Law Offices of SAC were recognized for their outstanding contributions. One of the tournament’s founders, Restauranteur Donald Coley, as well as former President/Director of the Caribbean Cricket Club Ray Dee, Honorary Consul General of Consulate of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Cadrin E. Gill, as well a few well-known Hollywood actors were among the honored guests.

Following the tournament, competitors returned to the Country Club’s banquet hall to enjoy a meal and celebrate the winners! With entertainment provided by Island Passion Band, attendees participated in a raffle and an auction. A generous member of the local golf community and long-time sponsor, Andre Dawson of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills donated a 2023 Mercedes-Benz as the tournament’s grand prize.

Attendees also heard from co-chair Dr. Roy Davidson, who announced an exciting event taking place this year in Los Angeles -The Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition- showcasing new Jamaican musical talent and celebrating Jamaican Independence. For more information visit www.jiifsc.com

The event was a success for all involved, with many participants already looking forward to next year’s tournament.