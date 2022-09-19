Uncategorized
Cast and filmmakers from ‘Amsterdam’ celebrate release
Staff writer, Caribpress, Film, 09/19/22

“Amsterdam” opens exclusively in theaters October 7, 2022.

World Premiere of “Amsterdam”

The cast and filmmakers from “Amsterdam” celebrated the film’s upcoming release earlier this evening at the film’s world premiere at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center. Director/writer/producer David O. Russell, along with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro.World Premiere of “Amsterdam”

From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes “Amsterdam,” an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience, the film Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, “Amsterdam” is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, p.g.a., Anthony Katagas, p.g.a., David O. Russell, p.g.a., and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, Drake, and Adel “Future” Nur serving as executive producers.

Pictured: John David Washington, (L-R) Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, and Margot Robbie  (Photos by Theo Wargo/Getty Images  for 20th Century Studios)

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Black Women Reign at Box Office

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, 09/20/22

Cast and filmmakers from ‘Amsterdam’ celebrate release

Staff writer, Caribpress, Film, 09/19/22

First trailer of the Whitney Houston biopic is released

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 09/16/22

‘Cherish the Day’ debuts on OWN

Kathrine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/16/22

Letitia Wright: ‘I didn’t want to show them as freaks or weirdos’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, movie, 09/16/22

Aunjanue Ellis wins Best Actress at the BronzeLens Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Caribpress, 09/13/22

Emmy Photos – Colman Domingo Gets Behind The Bar at Gov Gala

Staff writer, Caribpress, Event, Emmys, 09/13/22

Drake leads this year’s BET nominations

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 09/13/22

‘Don’t you ever give up on you!’ Sheryl Lee Ralph wins an Emmy

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 09/13/22

England’s Oldest and Longest Reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, 09/09/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in