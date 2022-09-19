Cast and filmmakers from ‘Amsterdam’ celebrate release

The cast and filmmakers from “Amsterdam” celebrated the film’s upcoming release earlier this evening at the film’s world premiere at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center. Director/writer/producer David O. Russell, along with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro.

From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes “Amsterdam,” an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience, the film Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, “Amsterdam” is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, p.g.a., Anthony Katagas, p.g.a., David O. Russell, p.g.a., and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, Drake, and Adel “Future” Nur serving as executive producers.

Pictured: John David Washington, (L-R) Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, and Margot Robbie (Photos by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)