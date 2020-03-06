Uncategorized
Cathy Hughes: ‘It is our responsibility to ensure that our community have a voice.’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 06/03/20

Cathy Hughes is Urban One’s Founder and Chairwoman.

As the nation reels from the injustices surrounding the recent deaths of unarmed African Americans, Urban One  is planning to address these issues with the We Are One: More Than A Hashtag virtual town hall  meeting.

The meeting will discuss the current political and racial climate plaguing the African American community and will take place on Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The one-hour virtual town hall will stream live on the digital platforms across the Urban One brands Radio One, Reach Media, TV One and iOne Digital.

Media personality Sybil Wilkes, former co-host of the Reach Media syndicated radio show, The Tom Joyner Morning Show, will moderate the town hall and panelists will include NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson; National Urban League President Marc Morial; Political analyst and former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers; CURLS Founder and CEO Mahisha Dellinger; Reach Media syndicated radio personalities Russ Parr (The Russ Parr Morning Show), Erica Campbell (Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell), Angie Ange (The Morning Hustle), Rickey Smiley (The Rickey Smiley Morning Show), Willie Moore, Jr. (The Willie Moore Jr. Show); Rev. Gayle Fisher-Stewart, a former police officer for the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, current associate rector of Calvary Episcopal Church and founder of the Center for the Study of Faith in Justice.

“We grieve with the Floyd family over the tragic murder of George Floyd and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who demonstrate and cry out for justice, which is long overdue,” said Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes.  “Urban One has always provided a forum for these kinds of discussions, and we will continue in that 40-year old tradition.  It is our responsibility to ensure that our community, especially our youth, not only have a voice but are also made aware of the tactics being used to hijack and discredit the protests to shift the narrative and support a sinister political agenda.”

