Uncategorized
CDC updates mask mandate
Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 04/27/21

The CDC is still advising people to wear a mask when they attend large outdoor gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events, and while indoors.

MAsksThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance for people who are fully vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Under the updated guidance, the CDC says it is safe for fully vaccinated people to engage in a variety of activities without wearing a mask, include small outdoor gatherings, exercising, and outdoor dining.

 “If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a virtual White House briefing.

The CDC is still advising people to wear a mask when they attend large outdoor gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events, and while indoors.

“Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe. However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues, such as packed stadiums and concerts where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance and where many unvaccinated people may also be present,” Walensky said. “We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved.”

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Two Los Angeles-area men with conspiracy and hate crime offenses

City News Service, Community, 04/27/21

Celebrities join Cancer fundraiser

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Health. wellness, 04/27/21

CDC updates mask mandate

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 04/27/21

Daniel Kaluuya: ‘I am glad that people will get to know and understand the Black Panther party.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince / Photos courtesy of A.M.P.A.S, Caribpress, Event, Entertainment, 04/26/21

Check out Images from the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

By Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photo credit: Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S., Caribpress, Event, 04/25/21

Couple extradited to Los Angeles County for $675K in EDD Fraud

City News Service, Community, 04/25/21

Gasoline in Los Angeles County is on the rise

CNS), Community, 04/25/21

Universal Pictures to offer free screenings of ‘The Fast and the Furious’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/24/21

Combating domestic violence requires a decriminalized, healing-centered approach

Sunita Sohrabji | EMS Contributing Editor, CaribPress, 04/23/21

Google honors Luther Vandross

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/21/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in