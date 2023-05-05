Celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop

The culture was born on August 11th, 1973 in the South Bronx.

Shawn Edwards (pictured right) and Don Juan will celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop and the culture’s impact on Kansas City.

Edwards, a former writer for The Source, Vibe and XXL magazines and editor at The Pitch KC. While at The Pitch has extensively covered the Kansas City hip-hop scene and was the first to write about then emerging rap artist Tech N9ne.

Don Juan is a prolific music producer and groundbreaking beat maker who has produced hit songs for Tech N9ne, E-40, Crooked I.

Both present an ‘uncut’ oral history of Kansas City and Hip-Hop, sharing stories on how the culture impacted the fountain city. The pair will share stories about Tech N9ne’s rise to fame, the Mac Dre murder, how local politicians and activists tried and failed to ban gangsta rap and many other anecdotes hosted by local YouTube star Kimology..

It’s a conversation celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. A culture which was born on August 11th, 1973 in the South Bronx.

Kansas City artist Warren Harvey will also be creating a Hip-Hop inspired painting live during the event featuring DJ Skeme.

See below for details of the free event:

Friday, June 2nd

The 2000 Vine Building

Kansas City, Missouri 64108

6:00PM VIP Reception with DJ Roc

7:00PM “Growing Up Hip-Hop in Kansas City”

8:00PM Q&A

FREE TICKETS: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JuneteenthKC/ANIGHTWITHSHAWNEDWARDSDONJUANGROWINGUPHIPHOPINKANSASCITYGuestRegistration