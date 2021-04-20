Celebrities join Cancer fundraiser

This year, the goal is to raise $10 million for the nonprofit.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is holding a walk to end pancreatic cancer.

With a goal to raise $10 million, Nicky Trebek, “This is Us’” Dan Fogelman, and “Star Trek” stars Jonathan Frakes, Kitty Swink and Armin Shimerman, are all joining the fight as team captains for PurpleStride Los Angeles in an effort to raise awareness and funds to support life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families. Funds raised provide patients with free, personalized information, services and resources that make a real difference in their lives. To register for free, donate, or learn more about PurpleStride Los Angeles, which takes places on Saturday, May 1, visit purplestride.org/la. Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers with a five-year survival rate of just 10 percent. In 2021, more than 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and approximately 48,000 will die from the disease, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. PurpleStride is a year-round national event and is the number one-way PanCAN raises money to fight pancreatic cancer.

Honoring her father, the late, beloved Alex Trebek, Nicky Trebek formed “ Team Nicky ,” already raising over $10,000 toward her goal of $22,222. Star Trek stars Kitty Swink, who is a 17-year pancreatic cancer survivor, Armin Shimerman, Kitty’s husband, and Jonathan Frakes, who lost his brother to pancreatic cancer, launched Team Trek Against Pancreatic Cancer , raising nearly $35,000 since March. “This is Us” writer and producer, Dan Fogelman, who lost his mother to the disease, has recently joined the race with “ Team Dan Fogelman ” and so far, has raised more than $11,000.

“Participating in PurpleStride virtually means you can join from anywhere and what a wonderful way for our community to come together for such an important cause,” said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA , president and CEO of PanCAN. “I am exceptionally grateful to our celebrity team captains for helping raise awareness, and to everyone who is rallying behind our efforts in the fight against pancreatic cancer.”