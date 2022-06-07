Celebrities turn up for Essence Fest

Keke Palmer (“Lightyear”), Moses Ingram“(Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Justin Simien (“Haunted Mansion”), Tiffany Haddish, director Akin Omotoso (“Rise”) Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Uche Agada and Ral Agada were some of the stars who showed up at the Essence Festival of Culture, which centered around leadership, marketing and building an inclusive culture at The Walt Disney Company.

Throughout the festival, special AV pieces from Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which opens in theaters on July 8, featuring a taped shoutout from stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth,” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” opening in theaters this December, with a taped shoutout from Zoe Saldaña, were played in the Super Dome. In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” the God of Thunder (Hemsworth) teams up with King Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.