The 3rd Annual Coast Film Festival (CFF) is set for November 10th – 14th at The Festival of the Arts in Laguna Beach, California.

CFF’s indoor and outdoor theaters will show more than 50 premier surf, snow, skate, mountain biking, climbing and other action sports, outdoor, and environmental feature films and documentaries. Festival-goers will also have full access to watch lively post-screening panel discussions co-hosted by Outside TV’s Pat Parnell and TV personality Ariel Tweto, stroll through the festival’s art exhibition, and for the kids, film, art and environmental programs are scheduled throughout the weekend.

“This year we will premier several amazing films and curate others including some gems from the past with the overall purpose to inspire the human spirit and help protect our planet through the power of film and storytelling,” said Ben Warner, Founder and Executive Producer of Coast Film Festival. “Our new venue, the Festival Of Arts, gives us the ability to welcome larger audiences and showcase their really cool multi-screen outdoor theater.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15th, and range from $25 for daytime general admission, $35 for evening general admission, $55 for an all-day pass, $95 for an all-day VIP pass, and $375 for an all-festival VIP pass. CFF is also presenting a wide variety of films and panel discussions virtually with a Video-On-Demand format from Tuesday, November 16th to Sunday, November 28th. The online programming will be accessed through an easy-to-use digital platform built into the CFF website.

Since its inception in 2019, CFF has showcased over one hundred best-in-class adventure and outdoor films including several premiers. Additionally, the interactive multi-day format and coastal location attract celebrated athletes and Academy-Award nominated directors who come together to network and discuss the art of storytelling and important social and environmental topics.

“As a community united by a shared love for the outdoors, the films, stories, and art we are presenting are inspirational and motivating that will hopefully create a spark for deeper conversations about the current health of our planet and actions to take for future generations,” says Warner.

CFF is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and pledges a portion of proceeds to support these non-profit organizations Laguna Canyon Foundation, Surfrider OC, Protect Our Winters, and the Coast Film Emerging Filmmaker Scholarship.

Founded in 2019, Coast Film Festival crisscrosses the globe in search of diverse and inspiring films about people and cultures from the worlds of action sports, outdoor adventure, and environmental conservation; those who approach life with an unyielding sense of curiosity about the world around them. CFF donates a portion of the event proceeds to support social causes that support a variety of environmental awareness and activism efforts.