The complete list of 2021 BET "Hip Hop Awards" winners are: HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST" – TYLER, THE CREATOR SONG OF THE YEAR CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR LIL BABY BEST HIP HOP VIDEO CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST YUNG BLEU BEST COLLABORATION CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP BEST DUO OR GROUP LIL BABY & LIL DURK BEST LIVE PERFORMER TYLER, THE CREATOR LYRICIST OF THE YEAR J. COLE BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW LITTLE SIMZ (UK) VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR MISSY ELLIOTT DJ OF THE YEAR DJ SCHEME PRODUCER OF THE YEAR HIT-BOY HUSTLER OF THE YEAR SAWEETIE BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM GENIUS SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE JAY-Z – "WHAT IT FEELS LIKE" (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z) IMPACT TRACK NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z – "WHAT IT FEELS LIKE"

