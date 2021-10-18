Check out images from Halle Berry’s new movie

Lionsgate has debuted first look images featuring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Eme Ikwuakor and John Bradley for the upcoming sci-fi epic “Moonfall.”

When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth a NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving the world from its impact on Earth, but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes join forces on a mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Directed by Roland Emmerich, and written by Roland Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen, and produced by Roland Emmerich, p.g.a. and Harald Kloser, p.g.a., the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.