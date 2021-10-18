Uncategorized
Check out images from Halle Berry’s new movie
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/29/21

Directed by Roland Emmerich, “Moonfall” hits theaters February 4th, 2022

MT0020_still

Lionsgate has debuted first look images featuring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Eme Ikwuakor and John Bradley for the upcoming sci-fi epic “Moonfall.”

When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth a NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving the world from its impact on Earth, but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes join forces on a mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.vanity_fair_v1

Directed by Roland Emmerich, and written by Roland Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen, and produced by Roland Emmerich, p.g.a. and Harald Kloser, p.g.a., the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Check out images from Halle Berry’s new movie

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/29/21

Black Leaders Slam Gov. Newsom for Vetoing “Major Civil Rights” Bil

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 10/28/21

Deborah Riley Draper Set To Receive the Women in Film Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, film festival, 10/26/21

More Black Californians Taking COVID Shot as U.S. Reviews Vaccines for Younger Kids

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, CaribPress, COVID 19, 10/26/21

Thandiwe Newton’s ‘President’ to be released in theaters

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 10/25/21

Meet MCU’s latest team of super heroes

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 10/21/21

Will Packer to produce 94th Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/21/21

Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers dip

CNS, Health, 10/19/21

FDA allows Americans to mix-and-match Covid-19 booster shots

NY Times, Health, 10/18/21

Tributes pour in for Colin Powell

Staff writer, Politics,, 10/18/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in