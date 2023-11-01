Check out images from the World Premiere of ‘Candy Cane Lane’

“Candy Cane Lane” Premieres Globally on Prime Video December 1, 2023.

In attendance was director Reginald Hudlin, stars Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Danielle Pinnock, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Riki Lindhome, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Producers Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, writer Kelly Younger

and musical talent Chloe Bailey, Raphael Saadiq, and Marcus Miller also graced the red carpet at the event which was held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “Candy Cane Lane” Premieres Globally on Prime Video December 1, 2023. (photos courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)





Categories: Photo Galleries Tags: movie premiere

