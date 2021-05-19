Check out photos from the ‘Cruella’ premiere
Experience the film in theaters beginning Friday, May 28.
Disney has released photos from the red carpet of the World Premiere of their all-new live-action feature film “Cruella.”
Stars Emma Stone and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie were among the “Cruella” talent attending the screening at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater. The event was sponsored by M∙A∙C Cosmetics and presented in Dolby Vision and Atmos.
Experience the film in theaters beginning Friday, May 28; it will also be available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one time additional fee.