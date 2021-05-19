Check out photos from the ‘Cruella’ premiere

Disney has released photos from the red carpet of the World Premiere of their all-new live-action feature film “Cruella.”

Stars Emma Stone and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie were among the “Cruella” talent attending the screening at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater. The event was sponsored by M∙A∙C Cosmetics and presented in Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Experience the film in theaters beginning Friday, May 28; it will also be available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one time additional fee.