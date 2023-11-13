Photo Galleries
Check out photos from the New York Premiere of ‘Cypher’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

The film will debut on Hulu and in select theaters on November 24.

The film follows Grammy-nominated rapper, Tierra Whack, who first gained recognition at the age of 15 when she stunned viewers with her slick poetry while rapping for a YouTube channel on a Philadelphia street. The video drew thousands of views and marked the first of Tierra’s many performances for the camera. Years later, director Chris Moukarbel begins documenting her astronomical rise, going behind the scenes of concerts and music videos as she navigates fame and receives exalted praise from stars like Erykah Badu.

Cast & Crew from the film in attendance included Tierra Whack, Bionca Bradley, Chris Moukarbel, Sanjay Sharma, Natalia-Leigh Brown.  Victoria Pedretti, Alexander Julian, Bloody Dior, Brett Gray, Carolyn “Maria” Gray, Greg Emmanuell, Kai McPhee, Kelela, Roxanne Brown were also in attendance.

 

Photos Courtesy of Andscape

