Check out photos from Vanessa Bell Calloway’s 65th birthday bash

Caribpress was in attendance as Hollywood actress Vanessa Bell Calloway kicked off her birthday celebration.

A stage, screen and television actress who’s earned eight NAACP Image Award nominations, Calloway is best known for her roles in films “Coming to America,” “What’s Love Got to Do with”, “Biker Boyz“, “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”, “Crimson Tide” and “The Brothers.”

The actress who stars in the drama “Saints & Sinners” as the matriarch Lady Ella turned 65 land celebrated with a star-studded birthday gala.

(Photos by Royalty Images)