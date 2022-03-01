Photo Galleries
Check out photos from Vanessa Bell Calloway’s 65th birthday bash
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/23/22

Check out the photos below.

Caribpress was in attendance as Hollywood actress Vanessa Bell Calloway kicked off her birthday celebration.

A stage, screen and television actress who’s earned eight NAACP Image Award nominations, Calloway is best known for her roles in films  “Coming to America,” “What’s Love Got to Do with”, “Biker Boyz“, “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”, “Crimson Tide” and “The Brothers.”

The actress who stars in the drama “Saints & Sinners” as the matriarch Lady Ella turned 65 land celebrated with a star-studded birthday gala.

Check out the images below:

(Photos by Royalty Images)

 

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Check out photos from Vanessa Bell Calloway’s 65th birthday bash

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/23/22

How to address unfinished learning now that kids are back to school?

Jenny Manrique, CaribPress, News, 03/22/22

On Equal Pay Day, Advocates Shine Light on Earning Gap for Black Women

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, CaribPress, News, 03/21/22

County Safer At Work Program Saves LA Businesses Millions

Mark Hedin, EMS, CaribPress, News, 03/18/22

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Squid Game’ win Critics Choice Super Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/17/22

Cal Reparations Task Force: Yale Prof. Traces Long History of Racism in Public Health

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, News, 03/17/22

Make Room, Gas and Food: Insurance Payments Might Be Going Up, Too

Tanu Henry | CBM, CaribPress, News, 03/16/22

Toks Omishakin, Transportation Sec. Nominee, Moves Up to Cabinet Level

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, 03/15/22

Women’s History Month: California Org Honors Leaders, Discuss Priorities

Charlene Muhammad | CBM, Carib Press, 03/14/22

On State of the State, Gov. Newsom and Republicans Offer Clashing Views

Joe W. Bowers Jr. | CBM, Carib Press, Opinion, 03/14/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in