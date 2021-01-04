Photo Galleries
Check out pictures from the virtual 52nd Image Awards
Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photos Courtesy of the NAACP, Caribpress, Event, 03/31/21

The NAACP Image Award is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Bad Boys For Life”

Chairman’s Award

Rev. D. James Lawson

Presidents Award

LeBron James

Hall of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Scams, the Fifth Horseman, Ride the Internet and Phones

Khalil Abdullah, EMS, CaribPress, 04/01/21

New cell phone video footage shows George Floyd’s last moments

Staff writer, Caribpress, 03/31/21

Check out pictures from the virtual 52nd Image Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photos Courtesy of the NAACP, Caribpress, Event, 03/31/21

Koffee wins an Image Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 03/28/21

Anthony Anderson to host Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/26/21

Simply the Best: HBO airs documentary of legendary singer Tina Turner

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/26/21

Southland on the Verge of Wider Reopening

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 03/26/21

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Succumbs at 73

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, obituary, 03/26/21

Lifetime celebrates Women’s History Month

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/23/21

Mayor Eric Garcetti to roll out Renters Relief Program

City News Service, Community, 03/23/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in