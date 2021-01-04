Check out pictures from the virtual 52nd Image Awards

The NAACP Image Award is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature.











Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Regé-Jean Page – "Bridgerton" Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Viola Davis – "How To Get Away With Murder" Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Issa Rae – "Insecure" Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture Viola Davis – "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Chadwick Boseman – "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Outstanding Motion Picture "Bad Boys For Life" Chairman's Award Rev. D. James Lawson Presidents Award LeBron James Hall of Fame Award Eddie Murphy Entertainer of the Year D-Nice Social Justice Impact Stacey Abrams

