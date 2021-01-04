The NAACP Image Award is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature.
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder”
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Bad Boys For Life”
Chairman’s Award
Rev. D. James Lawson
Presidents Award
LeBron James
Hall of Fame Award
Eddie Murphy
Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice
Social Justice Impact
Stacey Abrams