Check out the winners of CaribbeanTales International Film Festival

The awards were handed out, Sunday September 17th at Harbourfront Center.

CaribbeanTales International Film Festival, (CTFF) showcases diverse stories and cultures from new and returning filmmakers and this year focused on climate change and solutions through the 2023 programming theme of Eco-survivors.

Check out the winners below:

Best Feature Documentary

It is not Past 08 12 1982 – Ida Does (The Netherlands)

Best Short Documentary – TIED

Territory – Jael Joseph (Commonwealth of Dominica)

Negra, Yo Soy Bella – Vashni Korin (Puerto Rico)

Best Short Film

Here Ends the World We’ve Known – Anne-Sophie Nanki (Guadeloupe)

Best Comedy

My Maxi – Andrei J Pierre (Trinidad & Tobago)

Best Animation

It’s Nice in Here – Robert-Jonathan Koeyers (The Netherlands)

Caribbean Spirit Award

Tabanca – Lauren Marsden (Canada)

Intersect Award

My Lady of the Camelia – Edouard Montoute (France)

Impact Award

Powerlands – Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso (USA)

Innovation Award

Yubism: Life and Art of Yubi Kirindongo – Corry van Heijningen (Curaçao)

Best Cinematography

Eden River – Jack Evans (Belize/USA)

Festival highlights include the September 9th, celebration of Dr. Hon. Jean Augustine’s birthday, CTFF had the honor of presenting Dr. Roy Francis Cape with the very first Augustine Award of Excellence at the Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine Award & Celebration Night. The remarkable Dr. Roy Francis Cape is an outstanding saxophonist and the driving force behind the Roy Cape All Stars and the Roy Cape Foundation. With a remarkable career spanning nearly six decades, Dr. Cape was not only a musician but also a talented arranger, composer, and writer. CTFF also had the privilege to announce as part of the evening’s celebration, a special performance by Ossie Gurley and a group of exceptional musicians. This tribute wasn’t just a performance; it was a heartfelt journey through Dr. Cape’s incredible legacy, carefully put together by Gurley and his fellow artists. CTFF continues until September 22nd. Catch all the festival films online.