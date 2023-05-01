Chelsea Handler tapped to host Critics Choice Awards Ceremony

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has tapped Chelsea Handler to host the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Michelle Pfeiffer will take the stage to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe. Additional presenters include Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White.

The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this year’s film contenders with fourteen nominations overall, followed by “The Fabelmans” with eleven nominations, while “Babylon” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” are tied with nine each. Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” leads the TV contenders with six nominations, followed closely by “Better Call Saul,” which earned five nods. “Gaslit,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Good Fight” tied with four nominations each.

Executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment, the Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.