‘Cherish the Day’ debuts on OWN

“Cherish the Day” is an anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced that the romantic anthology drama “Cherish the Day,” starring Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons, debuts a new story on Tuesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

“Cherish the Day” is an anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple. In season two, the rekindling of a romance is told — the love story of Ellis Moran (Henry Simmons) and Sunday St. James (Joy Bryant), who fell in love in high school but find themselves reunited in beautiful New Orleans. Ellis is a former basketball player who is now a single father of two, and Sunday is a vegetarian celebrity chef on the cusp of fame. Mandeville “MV” St. James (Richard Roundtree) is a proud, loving, wry-humored former judge and widowed father of Sunday, and Anastasia (Terri J. Vaughn) is Ellis’ soon-to-be ex-wife and the mother of their children.

The first season of “Cherish the Day” starred Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and the legendary Cicely Tyson, and debuted in February 2020.

The Ava DuVernay-led series achieved full gender parity with a production crew of more than 50% women, including 18 female department heads, an initiative DuVernay will continue in season two.