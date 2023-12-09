Chinese American director Erica Eng receives Academy Fellowship

The Academy currently awards two fellowships annually, one in the U.S. and one internationally, each with a prize amount of $35,000.

A fifth-generation Chinese American director native to Oakland and based in Los Angeles, Erica Eng’s 2021 short film, “Americanized,” won 25 awards, including the Young Cineastes Award at the Palm Springs International ShortFest and Best Narrative Short at the San Diego Asian Film Festival.

Her latest short film, “Off Fairfax,” premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and received a Grand Jury Honorable Mention at the Slamdance Film Festival. Her next film, “The Ghost,” will premiere on Disney+ as part of Disney’s Launchpad shorts incubator program.

She joins Korean director July Jung as a recipient of the 2023 Academy Gold Fellowship for Women.

Part of the Academy Gold global talent development and inclusion initiative, the Fellowship for Women is a one-year program that combines direct support, personalized mentorship and access to networking opportunities for emerging women filmmakers to further their pursuits in the field.

The fellowship, presented for the second year in partnership with CHANEL, is now in its sixth year.